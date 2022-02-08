MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 14.9% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 86.9, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230.
Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 10,409 new cases and 48 more deaths due to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported, seven were from 2021, and 25 were from January.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,375,279, which includes 54,414 reinfections.
Since the start of the pandemic, 11,682 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
There have now been 58,348 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 10,892 of which were ICU hospitalizations.
As of the latest reports, there were more than 50 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 178 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 986 non-ICU beds. Only 13 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.
A total of 9,287,266 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.08 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74% have received at least one shot.