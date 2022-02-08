CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Originally published Feb. 7

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center say two people were shot in separate incidents along Interstate 94 Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis police say the first shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. on the interstate near 49th Avenue North. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the call that an occupant of a vehicle had been shot in the leg. They were taken to an area hospital.

Brooklyn Center police say the second shooting happened on the interstate near 57th Avenue North at about 2:20 p.m. A driver was hospitalized with injuries not deemed life threatening. Police say the suspect vehicle in this shooting is a black truck or SUV, and they don’t believe it was a “random incident.”

It is not clear yet if these two shootings are connected.

