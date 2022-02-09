MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO — The search warrants have been unsealed in the murder investigation that led to the killing of Amir Locke.

Their contents still aren’t known to the public because the suspect in the investigation, Mekhi Speed, is 17 years old. His juvenile court records, including the warrants, are considered confidential. WCCO has requested access to the records because of the immense public interest.

Speed has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the January shooting of Otis Elder in St. Paul.

Many have called for an end to no-knock search warrants since Locke was killed during the execution of one. Valerie Castile, whose son Philando Castile was killed by police in 2016, disavowed no-knock raids Wednesday.

“When they came in that door … [Amir] was already a dead man,” Castile said. “He was already a dead man because of the way they came in there.”

Policing experts say no-knock raids are used out of concern for evidence or the safety of officers, but the element of surprise makes them very risky for both police and the public.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has put a moratorium on the practice with limited exceptions.

Castile mourned her son, Locke, and others killed at the hands of police.

“They were human beings that were loved, and we wanted the best for our children, but you didn’t allow that,” she said. “You denied our children’s right to live.”

Katie Wright, whose son Daunte Wright was killed during a traffic stop last year, spoke alongside Castile, demanding accountability for police officers.

“We were standing in the same shoes as Amir’s family,” Wright said. “I know the journey they’re traveling down and it’s a hard one. It hurts.”

Frey spoke Wednesday alongside the city’s interim civil rights director, Alberder Gillespie, and activist DeRay Mckesson, about their ideas to rework Minneapolis’s no-knock policy.

Asked if he plans to fire any of the officers involved in the Locke raid, Frey deferred to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and prosecutors to determine wrongdoing.

There have been calls to fire acting Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman, too.

“I didn’t appoint her to serve as interim chief only in good times,” Frey said. “So we’re working as hard as we possibly can to keep the public apprised and ensure safety throughout another trying time in our city’s history.”