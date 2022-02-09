BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — On Wednesday, a Twin Cities community will remember the victims of a deadly clinic shooting that happened exactly one year ago.

Throughout Buffalo, people will find a number of events to honor Lindsay Overbay, the woman who was killed, and the four others that were hurt. It happened when a gunman opened fire inside an Allina Health clinic.

Since then, the community has come together in so many ways, and the clinic where it all happened has been renovated.

“Buffalo Strong” was the slogan born out of this tragedy as the community came together a year ago to support Overbay’s familt and the four other victims in this shooting.

On Wednesday morning, Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier explained what Buffalo Strong means to her.

“When trauma hits, it’s a ripple effect. People don’t even realize they’re affected by it until they’re wondering, ‘Why am I sad?'” she said. “And then they reflect back that something happened in my small town that they never thought would happen. So Buffalo Strong, I think what it’s done for our community is it reminded us that when we work together, we stay resilient, we’re stronger. But if we don’t keep connecting to one another and we don’t check on our neighbor or make that phone call or go out in the public and see smiles and do the eye contact, we don’t have that connected.”

Gregory Ulrich, 68, has admitted that just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2021, he walked into the Allina Buffalo Crossroads clinic and fired his gun in the main lobby, even making his way past the front desk into the patient area.

Five people were shot — all staff of the clinic — and Overbay died. She was a medical assistant, wife and mother of two young children.

Ulrich also set off several pipe bombs in the clinic before surrendering to police.

Ulrich was well-known to the clinic, and had expressed his anger with the clinic in the past over his medical treatment. Court records shows that he had mental health and substance abuse problems.

Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and several other charges. His trial is scheduled to start in May.

Buffalo Strong will continue to be the theme for the day. The community is showing their support in many ways by wearing purple and holding a moment of silence at 11 a.m. The clinic will be lit up in purple, the city’s color, starting at 4 p.m.