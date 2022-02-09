MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Menards store in Golden Valley has been fined $25,000 following the death of a 19-year-old worker in a forklift accident last summer, according to OSHA records.
James Stanback was killed late July last year when he was pinned under a forklift. A pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating, officials reported.READ MORE: 'The Most Kind-Hearted Young Man': Family Speaks Out After 19-Year-Old Killed In Forklift Accident
A representative for Menards told WCCO at the time of the incident that Stanback was certified to operate a forklift, but his family reported otherwise, alleging that he was not trained. One family member posted a video online saying he just started working there.
The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a citation against the Menards store on Jan. 5, for violating rules on secure storage: “Storage of material shall not create a hazard. Bags, containers, bundles, etc., stored in tiers shall be stacked, blocked, interlocked and limited in height so that they are stable and secure against sliding or collapse.”
Menards contested the citation Jan. 20; the case remains open.
There had not been any OSHA inspections at the Golden Valley Menards in the five years leading up to the incident.
The store released a statement on the tragedy, saying in part: “We are a small family here at Golden Valley and we are all in shock. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Teammate and his family.”
In 2017, OSHA cited a Menards in Burnsville $25,000 after a workplace fatality. A forklift operator had been moving wooden pallets, and turned the forklift, which tipped it over, killing the employee.