MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are asking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.
The Minneapolis Police Department says 21-year-old Ashley Murray was last seen Tuesday morning on the 3300 block of 46th Avenue South, in the city’s Cooper neighborhood.
She was carrying two backpacks and wearing tie-dyed blue jeans and a pink jacket with black fur. Murray is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing around 244 pounds, with light brown eyes and light brown hair with blond streaks.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.