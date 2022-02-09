MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is adding to his front office.
The team announced Wednesday the hiring of Ryan Grigson in a senior personnel position.
Grigson is most well-known for his time as GM of the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2016. In his first draft, the Colts took quarterback Andrew Luck first overall. He was one of the most productive passers in the NFL before an early retirement following the 2018 season.
Grigson also traded a first-round pick for running back Trent Richardson, who would total only 977 yards and six touchdowns across two seasons with the team. His other first-round picks: Bjoern Werner, a defensive end who lasted only three seasons in the league and tallied just 6.5 sacks; Phillip Dorsett, a receiver who was traded after two seasons; and Ryan Kelly, who was still the team’s starting center as of last season.
Grigson also spent two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and had two stints with the Browns. For the past two seasons, he worked with Adofo-Mensah in Cleveland.
The Bengals drafted Grigson out of Purdue in 1995, but he never played in an NFL game. He started his scouting career in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams.