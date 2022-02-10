MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Looking for a bit of Broadway in your backyard? The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced which touring Broadway shows will come to Minneapolis over the next two years.
Ten shows are on the docket for Twin Cities theatre lovers:
– “Wicked” — July 27-Aug. 28, 2022
– “Beetlejuice” — Sept. 13-18, 2022
– “Cats” — Oct. 25-30, 2022
– “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” — Nov. 16-20, 2022
– “Les Miserables” — Dec. 6-18, 2022
– “Hairspray” — Jan. 10-15, 2023
– “To Kill A Mockingbird” — Feb. 14-19, 2023
– “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” — March 1-12, 2023
– “Tootsie” — June 20-25, 2023
– “Jagged Little Pill” — Aug. 8-13, 2023
If you’ve already got a Hennepin Theatre Trust subscription, the group says you can renew it immediately. New season packages will go on sale April and start at $300. The on-sale dates for tickets to individual shows have yet to be announced.
Hennepin Theatre Trust says it expects 320,000 to attend next season’s shows, which collectively have garnered 26 Tony awards.
All shows will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.
For more information on the upcoming season, click here.