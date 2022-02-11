EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Four firefighters were injured fighting a fire at the Southwest Metro Transit Facility.
Smoke was pouring out of the building because a transit bus caught fire.
The Eden Prairie fire chief tells WCCO three of his firefighters were checked out on the scene for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
Another firefighter from an assisting department was taken to the hospital to get checked but is expected to be alright.
The chief says the sprinkler system in the building helped them keep the fire to just the one transit bus.