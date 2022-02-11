MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — FBI Minneapolis officials say two people may be heading into Wisconsin after an alleged kidnapping in Minneapolis.
According to the FBI, Derrick Fasig allegedly kidnapped Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Fasig is driving a gray 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate HSZ-193 and they may be heading east into Wisconsin.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.