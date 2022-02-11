MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a child was inside a vehicle that was stolen in Minneapolis Friday morning, but was later reunited with her mother.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South around 10:51 a.m.
Officers say a delivery driver left her vehicle running with the child inside while making a delivery and a suspect stole the vehicle.
While officers were gathering information from the driver, a 911 caller said they were with the child that was left on a sidewalk near the 800 block of West 27th Street.
The child was unharmed and reunited with her mother.
The vehicle is described as a 2009 Toyota Highlander with Minnesota license plates BYV959.
Authorities are investigating.