MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The work of transforming the Minneapolis Police Department got a big boost Friday with a commitment to continue talks between the police department, the Police Federation, and community members.

The Unity in Community Mediation Team has been at the table with MPD to update and amend the existing Memorandum of Agreement signed in 2003.

“This work takes time. It’s serious, it’s hard work, and we’re doing it in the midst of pain, in the midst of trauma,” Rev. Ian Bethel said.

Since 2003, Bethel has led the charge with the Unity in Community Mediation Team, advocating for the implementation of community-based police reform.

He and members of the Young Peoples Task Force say now is the time for change.

“We are a community in trauma right now. We are in need of ICU, we ain’t got time to wait for doctors or nothing, we need to be fast tracked to the emergency room now so that us as a community can start to feel safe and respected again,” activist AJ Flowers said.

“We need something tangible now,” Bethel added. “We’ve been talking, we’ve done our work due diligence the past two years every week, and we have come up with a document.”

The original agreement, which was signed in 2003, is in need of updating and amending. At Friday’s meeting, a decision was made to move forward with updating close to 70 action items.

“We know we have work to do, and I really want to do that work, and it’s important that we do that in partnership with as many folks from community as possible,” said Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

She says she knows how important it is to improve the way MPD and community relate.

Both sides know this must be fast tracked and different from the original agreement.

“We want something that’s going to be perpetual, something that even the city council will have a play in voting on so that regardless of who is in the mayor or who is the chief of police we have an agreement between community and law enforcement in Minneapolis, an agreement we all can live with,” Bethel said.

Two sides formed working groups Friday to focus on use of force, recruitment and behavioral health.

The team has also asked the mayor to fast-track the process in the city attorney’s office to get a working agreement community and police can live with.