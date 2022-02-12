OAK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A semi tanker carrying 40,000 pounds of milk rolled over near Oak Township, near Melrose overnight.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the truck rolled on its side along County Road 65 at about 3 a.m. Friday.
The driver, a 73-year-old from Freeport, was extracted from the semi and taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available
Investigators believe that weather was a factor in the crash.
News Release- Crash in Oak Township https://t.co/ywJsJBlDEz
News Release- Crash in Oak Township
— Stearns County Sheriff (@Stearns_Sheriff) February 12, 2022