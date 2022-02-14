MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its gradual downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 12.5% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 62.5, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230.
Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Monday reported 4,338 new cases and 33 more deaths due to COVID-19, six of which happened in the months before February.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,392,731, which includes 56,053 reinfections.
Since the start of the pandemic, 11,830 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
There have now been 59,219 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 10,994 of which were ICU hospitalizations.
As of the latest reports, there were more than 60 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 150 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 860 non-ICU beds. Only 27 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.
A total of 9,314,431 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.1 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.1% have received at least one shot.