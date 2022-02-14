BARNUM, Minn. (WCCO) — Sunday brunch at the Lazy Bear Grill was interrupted this weekend when a driver hit the restaurant and damaged two cars in the parking lot, authorities say.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 10:45 a.m., according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver in an SUV was turning into the Lazy Bear’s parking lot when, authorities said, she “experienced mechanical issues with the accelerator and steering control.”
The SUV struck an occupied vehicle, causing that car to hit another, unoccupied car. The SUV then hit the corner of the Lazy Bear.
The sheriff’s office said there will be no criminal charges against the driver.