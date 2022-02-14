MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It will have taken about three years since it was initially scheduled, but Rage Against the Machine are set to take their concert tour to Minneapolis a little over a year from now.
Rage Against the Machine’s reunion show in the Twin Cities was originally supposed to happen in the spring of 2020, and was called off due to concerns over the initial surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
Rage Against the Machine is now slated to play Target Center on March 19 and March 20, 2023, with the Run the Jewels also on the ticket.
The shows were originally supposed to happen May 11 and 12, 2020.
“All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates have until March 15, 2022 to obtain a refund, which can be requested at the original point of purchase,” the band’s announcement explains.