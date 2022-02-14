Originally published on Feb. 13
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was reportedly arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of domestic violence.
ESPN reports that Los Angeles Airport Police arrested Peterson, 36, following a report of a fight between a man and a woman on a flight bound for Houston.
Peterson was jailed and given $50,000 bail. He was released after posting bond Sunday afternoon.
A representative for Peterson and his wife, Ashely, said that the two had a verbal argument on the flight, describing what happened as a misunderstanding between husband and wife, ESPN reports.
Peterson and his wife had been in Los Angeles for events leading up to the Super Bowl, according to posts on his social media accounts.
Peterson’s wife and the other passengers continued on their flight to Houston.
Peterson played 10 seasons with the Vikings, becoming the franchise's all-time leading rusher. He left in 2017, going on to play for the Saints, Cardinals, Lions, Titans, Washington, and Seahawks.
During this last season, he played three games for Tennessee and one for Seattle.