ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — What our kids learn in school became a hot topic during the pandemic, and now school politics are spilling over to the Minnesota State Capitol.

In the state’s divided legislature, there are competing proposals to improve student outcomes. Republicans on Monday rolled out what they call the Minnesota parents “bill of rights,” which would allow parents to request more details about what’s being taught in the classroom.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the latest Republican Party effort to consider new laws about school lesson plans. Similar debates are taking shape across the country.

“The parent is the child’s first and most important teacher and advocate,” Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) said. “We have seen the rights of parents eroded over time and replaced by heavy-handed bureaucracy. If we want to improve education in Minnesota, then we need schools that are transparent, accountable, and give parents a seat at the table.”

Senate Republicans say a slate of bills they’ve put forward empower parents, who they believe have been sidelined in their kids’ education.

“Every parent has the right to know what’s going on with their child in every classroom, every day,” Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake) said.

The heart of the policy package is pushing for “transparency” in the classroom.

The bill proposed by Senate Republicans would require school boards to publicly publish on a school’s website information such as:

Training materials for teachers,

The full copy or text of learning materials — presentations, videos, audio recordings,

A list of books in the school library,

Education savings accounts, which deposit per-student state funding to pay for private schools or a tutor,

Requiring a class syllabus gets sent in two weeks.

The bill also includes a measure that would do away with any requirement for parents to disclose their addresses before speaking at school board meetings. This “anti-doxxing” item was included by the bill authors to “prevent school boards from stifling debate by subjecting parents to an invasion of privacy.”