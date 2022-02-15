MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are working to find two suspects following a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon where a worker was assaulted.
The Fridley Police Department says the robbers entered the Huntington Bank on the 5200 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 3:40 p.m. The two suspects assaulted an employee and demanded cash. After getting the money, they fled the bank.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to call 763-427-1212. Huntington Bank is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.
The robbery is being investigated by Fridley police and the FBI.