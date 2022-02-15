MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities law enforcement veterans want Hennepin County’s top job as sheriff.
Major Dawanna Witt currently oversees the sheriff’s office’s Court Security and Adult Detention divisions. She said she’ll work towards improving safety and jail programs, and focus on collaboration between law enforcement and the community.
Lt. Mark Klukow has worked for the Minneapolis Police Department for 27 years. He said his priorities are to reduce violent crimes, address addiction with a mental health approach and increase community engagement.
Sheriff Dave Hutchinson announced he will not run for reelection after pleading guilty to a DWI crash in his squad.