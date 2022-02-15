ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The St. Paul murder suspect whose investigation led to his own cousin’s death and sparked another growing cry for police reform is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Mekhi Speed’s court appearance is his first since his arrest in Winona last week. The appearance is unrelated to his recent murder charges,

Speed is the suspect named in the warrant that prompted the raid earlier this month in which police shot and killed Amir Locke.

This all started last month in St. Paul. Police believe Speed was involved in the shooting death of 38-year-old Otis Elder. Police said the getaway car used in that murder was tied to other crimes around the Twin Cities, so they issued a search warrant.

Police went looking for evidence to make an arrest in these crimes, which led them to the Bolero Flats apartments in downtown Minneapolis on Feb. 2. MPD SWAT got an approved no-knock warrant to enter an apartment on the seventh floor, where they believed the suspect or someone who knew the suspect lived.

Instead, within nine seconds of walking into that apartment unit, SWAT officers came across Amir Locke. He had been sleeping on the couch, and was holding a gun. Officer Mark Hanneman shot and killed Locke.

Locke is Speed’s cousin, and the apartment police raided is where Speed’s brother lives.

The community is demanding more answers into Locke’s shooting death by police.

Locke’s funeral is happening Thursday at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy.