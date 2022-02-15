MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings reportedly plan to introduce Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach on Thursday.
The news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, should set Vikings’ fans minds at ease. Social media swirled Tuesday with speculation that post-Super Bowl silence from the Vikings meant the Rams offensive coordinator was ready to spurn Minnesota.
Vikings are planning to introduce Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach on Thursday, per league sources.
O’Connell and the Rams are still basking in the glow of a Super Bowl victory, and their celebratory parade is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer a day after last season ended, along with general manager Rick Spielman. Spielman’s replacement, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, was introduced last month.