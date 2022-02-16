MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new program in Minnesota is helping families in need so they don’t have to give up their pets.
A $125,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to the Animal Humane Society is making it possible. The funds will provide some temporary relief for families temporarily out of their homes.
Pets receive up to 60 days free housing and preventative care, including sterilizations and vaccines.
“When folks are in that desperate situation of crisis, we know that they also need their support systems, which for those of us with companion animals, I think we’re quick to say our support system includes our pets,” Anne Gass of AHS said. “We can provide the temporary care while the humans are getting through that crisis, finding their long-term housing. We can provide the temporary care and that safe haven, and at the end of that timeframe we’re able to reunite the pet with their family.”
Families will receive regular updates on their pet’s health and wellness.
If a pet has housing with a friend of family, the Humane Society can support the temporary caretaker with supplies like pet food or litter.