MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The New Prague School District is investigating accusations of racism at a Tuesday night girls high school basketball game.
The district's team played Robbinsdale Cooper High School at home, and the one of the Cooper coaches says some of the New Prague fans were racially taunting some of the players.
The New Prague district says it hired an outside firm to investigate. Should the accusations prove true, the district says it will take action.
In a statement, the Robbinsdale district aid that the spectators made monkey sounds toward the Cooper team, adding that such chants have long been used to ridicule Black athletes.
"This type of behavior is abhorrent and unsportsmanlike," said David Engstrom, superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools. "It is cruel to use racial taunts toward anyone – especially students."
The Robbinsdale district says it took steps Wednesday to offer support to the Cooper athletes.