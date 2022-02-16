ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb are searching for the occupants of a vehicle who fired at another car while driving Tuesday afternoon.
The St. Anthony Police Department said the gunfire occurred just before 4 p.m. on the 3400 block of Silver Lake Road. Two speeding sedans — one blue, one silver — approached the intersection, and someone in the blue sedan fired three shots at the silver car.
Police said no one in the area was injured, but it is unclear if anyone the silver car was hurt, because it left the scene before officers arrived. The blue sedan was last spotted heading south on Silver Lake Road.
Anyone with information about the exchange is asked to call 612-782-3350 or 952-258-5321.