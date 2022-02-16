BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the north metro are searching for an armed man suspected in a domestic incident who was last seen in Brooklyn Park.
The city’s police department says officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a home on the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue on a domestic call. The suspect ran off with a gun as officers arrived.
The man tried to kick in the door of a neighboring home and threatened to shoot the homeowner, police say. The man is currently at large. He was last seen near the area of Brunswick Avenue and Candlewood Drive.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching for the suspect. This includes a SWAT team and a State Patrol helicopter.
The suspect is described as 34-year-old bald Black man with a mustache wearing a red shirt. He stands roughly 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Police are asking people to avoid the area where he was last seen. They described the suspect as “dangerous.”
Anyone who sees him is advised to avoid eye contact and call 911 immediately.