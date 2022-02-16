MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Wednesday they plan to end their campus mask mandates by spring break.
UW System President Tommy Thompson announced that widespread vaccinations and waning case numbers on system campuses and across the state justify the move. Thompson said vaccines and tests will still be available on campus and students and employees can still opt to wear masks if they wish.READ MORE: SWAT Team, Helicopter Searching For Armed Suspect In Brooklyn Park
System officials say they plan to withdraw mandates as soon as March 1. They plan to be finished ending them no later than spring break. University of Wisconsin-Madison officials said Wednesday that they will end that campus’ mask mandate on March 12, the start of spring break.READ MORE: Hospital-Based Prevention Program Helping To Curb 'Epidemic' Of Gun Violence
Associated Students of Madison, the university’s student government body, issued a statement saying the mandate should remain in place until the spring semester ends to protect members of the university community who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and can’t engage in in-person academics without masks.
The state’s seven-day average of positive cases stood at 1,828 as of Monday, according to the state health department. That’s down from a seven-day average of 18,816 cases on Jan. 19.MORE NEWS: ‘When And Not If:’ Minnesota Lawmakers Set To Introduce Bills That Would Make Sports Betting Legal
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)