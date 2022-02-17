BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Blaine say 10 people have been charged in connection with a mass theft at Best Buy on Black Friday.
Each of the 10 individuals — eight adults and two juveniles — is charged with felony theft, according to the Blaine Police Department.
The department identified the adults as:
– Raymone Wright, 22
– Nathaniel Spears, 27
– Shaimee Robinson-Love, 18
– Na’ Touri Ross, 19
– Rolanda Lott, 38
– Iyahanna Turner, 19
– Myeisha Hall, 20
– Mijuanna Mapp, 19
None of the adults or juveniles have been arrested.
Police say the group stole about $5,600 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy on Northtown Drive Nov. 26, 2021. Authorities say they analyzed multiple social media posts to identify suspects in the Blaine grab-and-run.
Spears, Ross, Robinson-Love, and Wright were previously charged with felony theft in connection to Best Buy robberies in Maplewood on Black Friday.
The group also stole merchandise from the Best Buy in Burnsville and a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Richfield that day, authorities say. Police say a total of $26,000 worth of merchandise was stolen during the mass thefts.