By WCCO-TV Staff
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Golden Valley say a suspect fired five shots at officers while fleeing Wednesday night.

Police said no officers fired back, and none were hit by gunfire.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m., when officers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of Major Avenue North. When police found the vehicle, the driver fled.

(credit: CBS)

Police said the car “became disabled” on the 3700 block of Major Avenue, and one occupant fled on foot while shooting at officers.

Two people — the alleged shooter, and another occupant of the vehicle — were arrested, police said.