GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Golden Valley say a suspect fired five shots at officers while fleeing Wednesday night.
Police said no officers fired back, and none were hit by gunfire.
The incident began around 9:30 p.m., when officers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of Major Avenue North. When police found the vehicle, the driver fled.
Police said the car “became disabled” on the 3700 block of Major Avenue, and one occupant fled on foot while shooting at officers.
Two people — the alleged shooter, and another occupant of the vehicle — were arrested, police said.