MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings’ new head coach Kevin O’Connell says he knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl and win — and he’s bringing that knowledge to the team.

On Thursday, the Vikings introduced O’Connell at a press conference alongside general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and team owners Mark and Zygi Wilf.

“I think we interviewed multiple future head coaches, but we’re excited about the guy sitting next to me and what we have,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He’s committed to bringing a championship culture through positivity and purpose.”

O’Connell said that Adofo-Mensah, who was recently named general manager, was one of the “huge draws” of the Minnesota job. He says with the right leadership, owners and players, the team can accomplish a lot of special things.

O’Connell comes to Minnesota after a two-year stint as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, who just beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

“To Vikings fans, I just want to let you know you’ll get everything I absolutely have on an every-single-day basis,” O’Connell said. “Knowing how hard it is to win in this league and having come from an organization where we were just able to accomplish the ultimate goal in winning a Super Bowl, I know what it takes. I’ve seen it. I’ve experienced it.”

O’Connell says he anticipates quarterback Kirk Cousins being a part of what the team does.

“Kirk’s played at a very high level and he’s done a lot of good things throughout his career,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell will be calling the offensive plays.

At just 36, O’Connell matches the recent trend of hiring a young, offensive-minded coach, which began in 2017 with Rams head coach Sean McVay and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan. Including McVay, Shanahan and O’Connell, 15 of 32 NFL head coaches are under 45. Just two of those 15 come from a defensive background.