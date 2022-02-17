ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Following the police killing of Amir Locke, Minnesota lawmakers say that no one else should ever die during a no-knock raid, and they are calling for tighter restrictions, although not a flat-out ban.

“I want us all to recognize that we all have some blood on our hands,” said Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul. “But today I’m offering us some opportunity for redemption.”

Hollins and other House DFL lawmakers are proposing new policies surrounding no-knock warrants. They say that Locke’s death reveals the shortfalls of the current law.

The new legislation would put stringent limits on no-knock search warrant use, going further than a law approved last year.

Under the new proposal, no-knock warrants would be allowed only if there is an immanent risk of death or great bodily harm to someone held against their will, such as in a hostage situation or kidnapping.

The proposal would also require quarterly training on executing warrants, including no-knock search warrants. If passed, no officer could execute a no-knock warrant if they haven’t completed the training.

While some residents and activists expressed support for the proposal, some law enforcement officials voiced concern about the limits on the warrants and the new requirements.

“One of the things that occurs to me is that there are perhaps members or supporters of this bill who have no idea what it is we are dealing with on the streets,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson. He added: “It is better for us to be able to have this tool and not use it than be told that we can’t use it at all.”

If the proposal clears the DFL-controlled House, it would need approval from the Republican-controlled Senate. GOP lawmakers have signaled that they are open to some changes.