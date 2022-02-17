ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A rideshare driver is in critical condition after being shot and carjacked in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says a 911 caller reported a possible hit-and-run around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Flandrau Street North and Old Hudson Road, in the city’s East View neighborhood. The caller said a man was lying in the street.
A second 911 caller reported that the man was dumped out of a car before the vehicle sped away.
Responding officers found the man, who told them he was a rideshare driver. He said that he pick up a person who shot him and drove away in his SUV.
Paramedics brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery. He is listed in critical but expected to survive.
Police are searching for the shooter. So far, no arrests have been made.