MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A train derailment Thursday morning is under investigation in western Minnesota.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the derailment happened shortly before 9 a.m. west of Frazee and east of Detroit Lakes. There were no injuries.
The Burlington Northern train was traveling eastbound when it derailed.
According to BNSF, the train was carrying consumer products and the derailment also affected another train on a nearby track.
BNSF says traffic on the railway’s main lines was impacted as a result of the incident and crews are working as “quickly and safely as possible” to clear the incident.