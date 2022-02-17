CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Train Derailment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A train derailment Thursday morning is under investigation in western Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the derailment happened shortly before 9 a.m. west of Frazee and east of Detroit Lakes. There were no injuries.

The Burlington Northern train was traveling eastbound when it derailed.

(credit: KVLY)

According to BNSF, the train was carrying consumer products and the derailment also affected another train on a nearby track.

BNSF says traffic on the railway’s main lines was impacted as a result of the incident and crews are working as “quickly and safely as possible” to clear the incident.