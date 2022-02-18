MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being arrested or detained at the courthouse.

WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon.

I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker. Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022

From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also detained.

Schuman also caught footage of a confrontation between a Potter supporter and Wright supporters.

Daunte Wright supporters, including his brother Damik, just got into it with a Kim Potter supporter who was saying Wright should’ve complied during the traffic stop. Security led the man away. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/RUMnTq4opm — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022

Earlier, Potter was given a downward departure sentence of 16 months in prison, with an additional eight months of supervised release.

Judge Regina Chu said that this was the case of a “cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man.” The court approved a downward departure from the typical sentence.

Daunte Wright’s family expressed disappointment in the judge’s decision and said the “justice system murdered him all over again.”

This is a developing story, so check back for more.