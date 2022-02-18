POTTER SENTENCING:Fmr. officer Kim Potter sentenced to 16 months in prison, 8 months of supervised release for killing Daunte Wright.
By David Schuman
Filed Under:Daunte Wright, Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being arrested or detained at the courthouse.

WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon.

From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also detained.

Schuman also caught footage of a confrontation between a Potter supporter and Wright supporters.

Earlier, Potter was given a downward departure sentence of 16 months in prison, with an additional eight months of supervised release.

Judge Regina Chu said that this was the case of a “cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man.” The court approved a downward departure from the typical sentence.

Daunte Wright’s family expressed disappointment in the judge’s decision and said the “justice system murdered him all over again.”

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

