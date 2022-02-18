MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say Highway 371 north of Brainerd has been closed until further notice following a crash Friday afternoon.
According to MnDOT, the crash occurred on the highway near Hole-in-the-Day Bay. The road is closed in both directions between Ojibwa Park Road North and Peterson Road.
A detour has been set up.
https://twitter.com/MnDOTcentral/status/1494746111898124288/
Motorists are advised to give emergency workers room to work by using other routes.