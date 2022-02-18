MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools have voted to authorize a strike.

Union leaders will be discussing the results at a press conference at 7:30 a.m. Friday. This will be streamed on CBS News Minnesota.

Breaking news overnight: teachers in St. Paul and Minneapolis voted to authorize a strike. 78% in St. Paul said yes; 97% yes in Minneapolis. Still more steps to go: union leaders have to vote to strike, notify district, wait 10 days. — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) February 18, 2022

This is a developing story. Read the previous version of the story below.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Results are pending after teachers in two of the state’s largest school districts voted this week on whether to authorize a possible strike.

Thousands of educators in both Minneapolis and St. Paul are threatening to walk off the job over issues like pay and class sizes.

A “yes” vote was a vote to authorize a strike. A resolution could be reached before that happens, but it would give union members the option to go on strike, if they felt it was needed. If the union decides to strike, the next step would be for the union to formally notify the districts.

After that, there is a 10-day cooling off period before a strike can start. It doesn’t mean it has to start exactly 10 days later, but that’s just the earliest possible date.

Smaller class sizes, mental health services for students, and wages are some of the big priorities.

“Our students really have a lot of mental health needs right now that are not being addressed as fully as they should be in the buildings,” said Lindsay Walker, an art teacher.

“Every family I’ve talked to has been super supportive, they understand we’re fighting for the kids and what they need and it’s not ideal if we wind up going on strike for the kids to be at home. It is kind of a hardship on our families, but at the same time, in the long term it’ll only benefit everyone,” said Lya Jordan, an ASL interpreter at an elementary school.

While families may be apprehensive about what the strike means for them, some families are also supporting the educators.

Both districts say that a strike would cancel all classes, which would need to be made up at some point. That could push back summer break and potentially affect graduation dates.

Minneapolis educators are planning to hold a mediation session Friday. They told WCCO-TV they’d prefer reaching a deal over striking.

The unions for Minneapolis and St. Paul educators are slated to hold a joint press conference at 7:30 a.m. Friday. That press conference will be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota.