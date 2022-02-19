(credit: Northfield Police)
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Northfield are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 22-year-old.
Mercedez Rocha, who police said is believed to be homeless, was last seen in Rochester, but is known to frequent Waseca, Albert Lea, Owatonna, and Faribault as well as northern Minnesota.
She’s described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Northfield police at 507-645-4477.