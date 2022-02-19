MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis say three people, including one juvenile, were arrested on Friday night following a looting of a business.
Minneapolis police say officers responded to the 2100 block of Lake Street East around 10:15 p.m. to see multiple people running from the business with security chasing them. They were able to recover some of the stolen merchandise.
A preliminary investigation points to five to six vehicles arriving at the business, but police are not sure how many people total broke into the business to steal items.
A 14-year-old girl was arrested, along with a 20-year-old woman and 19-year-old woman.