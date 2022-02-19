BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 23 points and 11 rebounds as South Dakota State extended its winning streak to 16 games, topping St. Thomas (Minnesota) 79-60 on Saturday.
Douglas Wilson had 16 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (25-4, 16-0 Summit League). Charlie Easley added 12 points. Matt Dentlinger had 10 points.READ MORE: UST Hockey's Joel Johnson Pulling Double Duty As Women's National Team Coach
Riley Miller scored a season-high 27 points for the Tommies (8-19, 2-13), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Brooks Allen added seven rebounds. Parker Bjorklund had eight rebounds.READ MORE: Hope Adebayo Leads St. Thomas-Minnesota Past Marist 27-7
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Tommies for the season. South Dakota State defeated St. Thomas (MN) 92-77 on Jan. 20.MORE NEWS: San Diego Rallies To Beat St. Thomas 27-24
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)