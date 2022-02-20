STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Outdoor lunches, packed parking lots and kites carving through the sky — all signs that this February Sunday was not like the others.

“Absolutely gorgeous day. One of the best days in a while. So, just excited to get out,” said Guy Jacques, walking along the St. Croix River with his wife, Teddi, in downtown Stillwater.

“Makes it worth it to live in Minnesota for sure,” Teddi said.

“We were just excited to have a break from the cold,” explained Caitlin Dado, a Stillwater resident.

“I’m definitely someone who likes summer more than winter, so I enjoy this,” said Anna Kuhn of Monticello, who paused her walk to take a picture with her grandmother.

When it comes to winters in Minnesota, there are basically two schools of thought. Those who hunker down…

“I try to go outside, but I’m usually inside most of the time,” Kuhn said.

And then there’s “temperature is just a number” folks.

“I’m outside running in negative degree weather, so this is one of the nice days where you can run outside when it’s all warm,” Guy Jacques said.

But we can all agree it’s best to take advantage of days like these, when we get them.

“There’s a big ‘ol storm coming tomorrow. So it feels good to try to soak it in before that storm,” Dado said.

With snow and cold on the way, soon this day will be just a memory.

“I’m glad I’m taking advantage of the nice weather,” Teddi Jacques said .