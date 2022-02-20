MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –- As Sunday’s temperatures climbed past 40 degrees, golf lovers were gathering indoors for a chance to prepare for the upcoming season.

Hundreds of golf fanatics flooded the Minneapolis Convention Center for a chance to get their pick of new gear, giveaways, and chances to see the latest trends ahead of a summer on the green.

“This weekend is a big weekend for golf,” said Andy Gerber, who serves as the course pro at Hidden Greens Golf Course. “We’re so close to the golf season. The golf season the past two years has been about a month away from now.”

Gerber, who also sits on the board of the Minnesota PGA, says the sport continues to grow in popularity –- a trend that began at the start of the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a huge growth in 20s to 30s golfers,” he said. “They’re really coming out because there wasn’t a lot to do, and golf was an activity you could do during the whole pandemic.”

One main attraction at the event: the chance to win a new pontoon boat and $17,000 cash, which was up for grabs for anyone who could sink a 70 foot putt, followed by a 120 foot putt.

The $5 entry price for the contest goes directly to First Tee, an organization dedicated to teaching golf to kids in the Twin Cities that might not have access to the sport otherwise.

“We want every kid to be able to access golf and to learn its inherent values that comes along with it,” said Franco Zerna, the organization’s program director.