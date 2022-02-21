ROSVEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is on the injured reserve, but that didn’t keep him off the ice Monday in Roseville Oval where he was hosting his Hockey Without Limits camp.

Injuries are objectively bad. But Dumba’s lower body issue does have a silver lining. He was able to attend his own camp during the busy season.

“I wouldn’t have even been able to make it out. But with the injury, this is an awesome way to spend it,” Dumba said.

“He was talking to us, and then when we were playing pick up, he was passing the puck to us,” said camp attendee Demarcus Cousins IV.

Numerous youth hockey organizations participated in sessions of the camp that’s aimed at making the sport more diverse and inclusive.

“It was really cool. It was kind of fun to see Matt Dumba,” Cousins said.

“It’s no coincidence that my favorite players growing up were Jerome Iginla and Paul Kariya. Because they kind of look like me,” Dumba said. “And to see those guys doing it and see how they carried themselves, that’s what I’m trying to pay forward.”

Roughly 170 kids on skates got to learn about the sport from a player in boots they look up to.

“Experience a different style camp than they would normally get to go to. or maybe they wouldn’t even have the opportunity to come out to a camp like this. I think is really special,” Dumba said.