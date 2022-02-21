ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say one man is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting outside a funeral home in the city’s West Side neighborhood Monday.

Police say “multiple shooters” opened fire at about 11:20 a.m. on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. The man who died, who was 28 years old, was struck in the throat. A man in his 30s was hit in the neck; a man in his 20s was grazed in the face; and a man in his 20s is in critical condition with injuries to his abdomen, back and legs. All three are being treated at Regions Hospital.

Public Information Officer Steve Linders described the shooting, which was during funeral services for a man fatally shot in the neighborhood on Feb. 1, as “a tragedy on top of a tragedy.” He added that Monday’s shooting is not believed to be random, and a motive is not known at this point. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are gathering video surveillance footage in the area and speaking with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.