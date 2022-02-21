MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities Summer Jam 2022 lineup is out and includes some national country superstars.
On Monday, the three-day festival announced that Blake Shelton, Kane Brown and Hairball will headline each day.
The festival, held at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, begins on Thursday, July 21 with Hairball. Country music stars Brown and Shelton headline the following two days, respectively.
Other artists include Trace Adkins, Nelly and 38 Special. Click here for the full lineup.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.