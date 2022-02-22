BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A dancer from Brooklyn Park is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Adria Edwards, 18, has been accepted into a world-class training program in New York City.

Edwards has dedicated her life to dance since she was 4 years old, mastering many styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, pointe, contemporary, breaking and vogue.

“It makes me feel like alive,” Edwards said. “I feel really comfortable when I’m dancing. I feel like that’s the best way I can express myself.”

Edwards’ passion took her to three different dance schools around the Twin Cities, and now, her next stop is the Big Apple this summer in a six-week intensive training program at the world-class Alvin Ailey School.

“I was so excited,” Edwards said. “It felt kind of surreal at first. I was like screaming, I was so excited. It was insane.”

Tamiko Edwards, Adria’s mother, says she and her husband Adrian are also excited and think their daughter will learn a lot. Tamiko says the program will cost about $8,000, including expenses, but there’s no question Adria will be going, even if the family has to sell something.

They see it as an invaluable opportunity for Edwards’ future career plans.

“Most dancers that’s in the dance field either been there or wanted to go there,” Tamiko said.

The Edwards family has created a GoFundMe to help offset the costs of the program and make Adria’s dream happen.