MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the second round of a winter storm coats Minnesota, crashes and spinouts are dotting the state’s thoroughfares and air travelers are experiencing delays.
The Minnesota State Patrol said between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 79 crashes statewide. Ten of them caused an injury, though none were fatal, the patrol said. In addition, 36 vehicles spun out or went off the road.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said arriving flights are experience an average delay of around an hour due to a traffic management program in effect. There have been 54 delays and 13 cancellations at MSP so far Tuesday, according to its website.
In southern Minnesota, Interstate 35 northbound is closed between Lonsdale Boulevard and Deuce Road, near Elko New Market. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the highway will be closed until about 2 p.m., and a detour is in effect.
Parts of central Minnesota got as much as 10 inches of snow during Monday’s first round of storms. Widespread snowfall was expected to drop a couple more in that area, and leave 3-5 inches on the Twin Cities. Nearly the entire state is expected to collect at least some accumulation.