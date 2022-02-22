MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in south Minneapolis.
Police say it happened at about 8:38 p.m. on the 3300 block of 25th Avenue South in the Corcoran neighborhood. Officers arrived to find the victim “face down in a yard.” He was brought to an area hospital, where he later died.
Investigators spoke with two people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting. The victim did not live there.
This is the city’s ninth homicide of 2022. Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.