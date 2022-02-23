Originally published on Feb. 22

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old high school student in north Minneapolis.

Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 9 shooting of Deshaun Hill.

Deshaun Hill was the quarterback for North Community High School in Minneapolis, where he was also an honor roll student. He was fatally shot on Feb. 9 after school at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.

The criminal complaint, filed Tuesday, says that there is surveillance video of the incident that shows Fohrenkam walking along Golden Valley Road, passing Hill close enough to possibly brush shoulders.

Fohrenkam is shown stopping and, shortly thereafter, three shots can be heard on the surveillance recording. The complaint says that Hill and Fohrenkam were the only two people on the street at the time.

Upon his arrest, Fohrenkam said that he was in the area “looking for the person who stole his phone.” The charges also state that “the defendant has made jail calls seeking to set up an alibi for himself.”

Minneapolis police say they arrested Fohrenham last Wednesday at the Carlton County Jail, where we was being held “for an unrelated offense.” He was then transferred to Hennepin County Jail last Friday.

A family memorial service for Hill was held Tuesday at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis.

Hill was also part of a documentary slated to premiere on Showtime about North Community High’s football team. The documentary will aim to honor Hill’s life and spirit.