MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager has been charged in connection with the killing of a woman in St. Paul last week, police say.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, the 15-year-old was taken into custody in Minneapolis and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office confirmed the teen has been charged with second-degree murder. The attorney’s office will seek to have him tried as an adult.
The murder charge is connected to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Yuliya Li. She was found shot in her car on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue in St. Paul the evening of Feb. 16. Emergency crews brought Li to Regions Hospital, where she later died.
“Sadly, this is yet another example of how our system has failed to put victims first, failed to help a young person going down a dangerous and destructive path, and failed our entire community,” St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said.
In a statement, Axtell’s department said the teen has “an extensive and violent criminal history.”