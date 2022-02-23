MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in north Minneapolis last May.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a 19-year-old man was arrested at his Minneapolis home without incident Wednesday. He was then booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause second-degree murder.

On May 15, Trinity Ottoson-Smith of Minneapolis was struck by a stray bullet while jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party. She died from her injuries 12 days later in the hospital.

The BCA believes Ottoson-Smith was an “unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting.” Agents with the BCA discovered information that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Families deserve to know who did this to their children.” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “We have worked diligently to achieve justice for Trinity and her family. This is the first step toward achieving that justice.”

As close to his heart as possible is the little girl who always had it. Raishawn Smith clutched a pendant hanging from his neck. It has a picture of his daughter Trinity, surrounded by gems that attract the eye.

“It’s my way to keep her in the forefront. People see [the pendant] like you see it. It’s a conversation starter,” he said with a smile. “I love to talk about Trinity.”

A warmth comes over Smith at the mention of his daughter, joy that’s been hard to find the past nine months as police searched for Trinity’s killer. It’s why one can understand his emotional release upon learning a suspect was arrested. He got the news from Trinity’s mother in a text message, then a phone call.

“When she said it, when she actually said it is when I just, I just went to my knees and I started crying. That’s all I could do in that moment,” he said.

Ottoson-Smith was one of three young children struck by stray bullets in north Minneapolis in a span of three weeks last spring.

On April 30, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was also shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of his parents’ car, en route to his grandmother’s house in north Minneapolis. He returned home after six months in the hospital.

Aniya Allen, 6, died on May 19, two days after she was shot while in her family’s car on the way home from McDonald’s. Arrests have not been made in those cases.

Allen is the granddaughter of community activist KG Wilson.

“My spirit has been touched today, you know. Hope is bigger than I’ve ever seen it before,” Wilson said.

Wednesday evening, he visited the memorial site for the three children at 36th Avenue and Penn Avenue North. He was overcome with relief upon hearing of the arrest. His faith in justice for his granddaughter was renewed.

“I think the whole city should be celebrating for Trinity. Trinity, we did it, we didn’t give up,” he yelled toward the sky. “I know she’s up there with Aniya right now. And they know better than we know. And Aniya’s probably saying ‘Papa I’m next. Papa I’m next.’ They’re up there playing together.”

That hope for justice is what Smith wants other families in their situation to feel. He understands how difficult that can be because he has lived it. He continues to live it.

“I’m not afraid to admit that I am broken because of this situation,” he said.

This day however was a break from being broken.

“I don’t want to say celebrate because it’s not really a celebration. I think I’m more looking forward. I have something to look forward to,” Smith said.

The suspect will make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court later this week. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged.